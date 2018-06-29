Jeff Denham takes the lead on fixing the immigration issue

The saying in the military is, “Lead from the front or get the heck out of the way.” Jeff Denham did exactly this on the issue of immigration. Having advocated for a solution to the immigration process for eight years, Denham spurned his party leadership by using the discharge petition. As a result of this, congress discussed meaningful ways to fix the immigration system. The once thought untouchable issue is now at the forefront of the legislative agenda. We have Congressman Denham to thank for his courage and commitment to fixing this issue no matter what the odds. This is what true leadership in Washington looks like.
Duke Cooper, Oakdale
