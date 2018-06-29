Harder will fight for valley citizens in Washington D.C.

I am very excited about the opportunity we have in the central valley to be represented by Josh Harder. Josh is ready to fight for healthcare for all, including women’s reproductive rights. Only a little more than half of eligible voters exercised their right to vote in the last primary election. Josh Harder believes in election reform and each individual’s right to vote. The vast majority of people I speak to are now awakened to the swift demise of the United States on the world stage. Our allies no longer trust the politics of Washington. The president broke from the United Nations and our own constitution to take children from their parents and lock them up in undisclosed locations. Josh Harder believes in immigration reform and supports Dreamers and a pathway to citizenship. Allies all over the world are watching to see what we, as Americans, will do to stop the actions of a rogue leadership. Our only chance to stop the downward trend in our democracy is the next election. We all must wake up and join the fight through our right to vote in November! I believe Josh Harder will be a shining beacon in our community as well as in Washington DC.
Susan Stephenson, Modesto
