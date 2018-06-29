Heroin addiction is a big problem for families and communities

Weigh the damage of marijuana in comparison to the horrific damages of heroin. Why aren't the police focusing on the devastating heroin epidemic that is ruining so many lives in our county. Families suffer immensely, their children dying before them, slowly fading away. There is nothing more destructive to our youth than heroin. Stand up and do everything possible to educate and stop all who may be tempted or coerced as the next tragic victim. This is a life long fight for the addict. Heroin grabs many never thought would be taken. It is the cancer of all drugs. Stanislaus County has big problems with drugs and thieves, the homeless, and violence. It will only get worse with heroin on the rise. We must come up with immediate help for those addicted.
Stefanie Vargas, Modesto
