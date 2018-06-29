Thank you DoMo for keeping downtown Modesto beautiful

My husband and I moved to Modesto 16 years ago and we couldn’t have been prouder of our home town than last week when 1,000 clergy and lay members of our denomination gathered here for our annual conference. I heard no complaints (amazing!) and only praise for how warmly they were welcomed and how accessible the facilities and downtown area was. I commend the employees of the Modesto Convention Center, the DoubleTree Hotel and other area hotels, and all the downtown restaurants for their patient, gracious and efficient hospitality. I commend the DoMo Partnership for all they’ve done to increase the vibrancy of our city. The “Experience Engineers” were helpful and engaging and kept downtown clean and inviting. We’ve come to take for granted that Modestans are friendly but we were reminded as we heard our colleagues comment on how nicely they were treated. I also want to thank all who play music in our public places and all those who simply smile and say hello. Our conference members are enthusiastically looking forward to returning for the next two summers! Well done, Modesto! You made us proud!
Rev. Debra L. Brady, Modesto
