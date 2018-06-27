Overwhelming support for Harder shows this district wants change

I am in support of Josh Harder for California’s 10th congressional district. Josh recently had a rally at his office after he won the Democratic bid to run against Jeff Denham. His office was so full of volunteers that we were sitting on the floor. Josh is a young, dynamic, hard worker. Please consider supporting Josh Harder for congress as he is in support of affordable health care for all, affordable education including tuition free community college, helping small businesses and farmers succeed, a sustainable water future and a fair, humane immigration policy. Josh believes we should all have a voice and hosts regular town hall meetings, which have been sadly lacking from Jeff Denham’s term in office. Come on over to Josh Harder’s campaign and help us get him elected.
Gary Peichoto, Modesto
