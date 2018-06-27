We need a representative who keeps lines of communication open

I've noticed we all want to see things improve. I've been relieved to find that I can contact Sen. Galgiani's, Sen. Harris' and Assemblyman Gray's offices and suggest ideas or share concerns and be listened to. I've had a little success this way with Rep. Denham's office and have sometimes experienced rudeness. I recently went to a meeting hosted by Josh Harder. They were asking us for ideas and wanted to address our concerns. I was impressed by everyone's respect and interest. I think it would be good if we had someone like Josh Harder in congress, so that we could have our concerns listened to and represented. I haven't seen any rudeness there.
Margie Sue Brogdon, Modesto
