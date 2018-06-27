Treatment of Sarah Sanders deserves more attention

Re “Why a small-town restaurateur asked White House aide to leave” (Page 10A, June 24): Was not surprised that our local newspaper buried the coverage of the insult to America as well as the entire Sarah Sanders family. I just smiled at the placement and said business as usual. However, when I read the headline and article, the only thing I could think of was, why they chose to cover this angle, then attempted to justify the reason the family was forced to leave. Really, the reason was that most of the folks living in the “not many republicans live here” and most residents voted for Clinton. Where was the papers outrage? Where is the condemnation? One can be pretty sure that if this had happened to any member of the Obama administration, it would have been front page news with daily highlights as an example of Republican, right wing and Tea Party bias. The local as well as national news folks just do not understand and voting results will again show up that the media is more prejudiced and judgmental than those of us they package as a group and condemn daily through what they choose to print.
Larry Dovichi, Modesto
