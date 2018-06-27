I want a candidate who listens and cares about this community, Harder is it

Throughout Josh Harder’s campaign he has made himself available to the people of California’s 10th district. At a recent public forum I was impressed with his ability to answer questions on a wide range of subject matter. His answers were clear and concise which in my opinion displayed an in-depth understanding of the issues. His compassionate concern for health coverage for residents of the 10th district will guide his decisions in Congress when elected. His strong economic background coupled with public policy is crucial for the continued economic development of the valley. And, finally his understanding that our diversity is a benefit to the health of our communities will guide his decisions to make us stronger.
At the end of the meeting Josh greeted everyone who stayed to talk to him and continued answering questions. It is apparent that Josh Harder has the energy, the will and the intelligence to represent us all. I believe the choice for Congress is clear, I’m voting for Josh Harder. I encourage you to do the same!
Steve Thomas, Modesto
