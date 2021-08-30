Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen: `I would be more sick if I hadn’t gotten COVID vaccine’

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen took to Facebook to urge residents to get vaccinated. City of Modesto

Yes, even people who do virtually everything right to protect against COVID-19 — including Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen, who got a vaccine and faithfully masks up in public, and as a retired nurse knows all the hygiene do’s and don’ts — still can get it.

She did.

“I wore my mask, other than in my office by myself, and took every precaution possible, and here we are,” she said on the telephone Monday afternoon, quarantining at home after a positive test. “That’s how contagious and virulent this disease is.”

Zwahlen, 67, said she came down with classic symptoms — headache, runny nose, sore throat and loss of taste and smell. But she is not short of breath and has stayed busy conducting mayoral duties by phone and online.

“I won’t deny that the symptoms are real,” she said. “But all in all, I’m able to continue working. I’m getting up and getting going in the morning and living life, even at home.”

One might hope that the pandemic could give a moral pass to someone who has used her unique position of authority — as the elected leader of our city, and as someone who spent three decades caring for the ill in a Modesto hospital — to issue press releases and to make and distribute not just one, but two videos encouraging people to do the right thing and get vaccinated.

The shots remain our best hope at keeping schools and our economy open, and someday returning to something like normal.

But the coronavirus doesn’t play favorites.

As of Monday afternoon, Stanislaus County had lost 1,139 souls to COVID, and the virus had sickened 66,642. Most recent cases are among the unvaccinated, but breakthrough cases like Zwahlen’s do happen. She credits the vaccine with keeping her symptoms manageable.

“I will keep doing my part to get the word out, to encourage all people to follow the guidelines and to get vaccinated. It’s the reason why so far I seem to be doing well,” she said.

Those who have yet to protect themselves by getting the shots — for whatever reason — are playing with fire.

If you are among the hesitant, use your free will and choose to do the right thing and get vaccinated. It could save your life, or the life of someone you love.

Get well, soon, Madame Mayor. Modesto needs you.