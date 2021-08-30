Modesto mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19, will work at home until well

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwhalen in her Tenth Street Place office on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. bclark@modbee.com

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying home and following other measures to keep others safe.

Zwhalen said in an interview that she tested herself Saturday night with an at-home test she had purchased after developing the symptoms of loss of taste and smell, a sore throat, congestion, headache and some fatigue.

“I started not feeling well Saturday,” she said.

Zwahlen, 67, is fully vaccinated and follows the other COVID-19 precautions, including physical distancing and wearing a face mask indoors. She said she does not know how she became sick.

“I am grateful that I was vaccinated before I caught this,” the mayor said in a news release. “The medical evidence, along with the record of experience we have with COVID-19, demonstrate that infections are less threatening once an individual is vaccinated.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I urge all Modestans to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so and to be mindful of state and federal recommendations regarding masking and social distancing.”

She said she will be working from home while quarantining herself until Sept. 8. She said she continues to put in a full day’s work on the city’s business and is taking two Advil every six hours for her symptoms.