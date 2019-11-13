In case of UCP and bus benches, Modesto compromise chooses people over money

Modesto leaders have dodged a public relations bullet, thanks to a large out-of-state company’s willingness to play ball.

Instead of muscling United Cerebral Palsy of Stanislaus County out of its long-term bus-bench contract with the city, Florida-based Creative Outdoor Advertising will partner with UCP and share proceeds.

A few months ago, Modesto City Council members found themselves in a precarious position: they could get a lot more money by handing the maintenance and advertising contract to COA, but it would mean cutting off the local nonprofit and its disabled workers depending on the contract for personal income, work experience and self-esteem.

For 20 years, UCP and its workers, who have physical and developmental disabilities, faithfully cleaned, repaired and sold advertising at 248 bus benches throughout the city. The nonprofit made $150,000 in the latest year, and paid City Hall $14,400.

Opinion

UCP had no competition until the Florida firm smacked City Hall with a proposal that dazzled staff, promising at least $37,500 a year plus a plan to add advertising at 213 more bus stops, boosting the city’s take to as much as $113,475. And by summer, Modesto would get nice new benches with thermo-plastic coating ideal in all weather, replacing our tired wooden benches with concrete legs.

Staff pretty much told a council committee that Modesto had no choice but to accept COA’s bid. But some council members could see a problem with choosing money over people — among our most vulnerable and voiceless. Some have cerebral palsy, but the organization also serves people with autism, birth defects, brain injuries and any other disability.

In April, we weighed in with an editorial opinion, saying it was “disturbing to think our leaders would willingly divert badly needed income from a nonprofit serving our own people and send most of it to Florida just so the city can get a bigger taste of the profit.”

A few weeks later, the council wisely opted for a do-over, canceling the bids and asking for new proposals.

That might have set the scene for another winner-take-all showdown, if the bidders had chosen war. Instead, they started talking to each other.

“We try to find the best solution,” said COA President David Gray, whose company’s 250 contracts with cities and public transit agencies across North America include a couple of dozen or so with nonprofits like Lions clubs and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Better three parties at 80% than one at 100%,” Gray said. Having combined forced with UCP, they submitted the only new bid received by the city.

COA will handle the advertising end of the new contract, while UCP, as a subcontractor, will continue repairing and cleaning bus stops. The city gets less money than COA promised before — $21,360 a year, if COA adds advertising to a total of 445 bus stops. But that’s more than UCP was paying. And the fancy new benches become the city’s property at the end of the contract.

With this creative compromise, everyone goes home happy.