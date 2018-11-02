The Bee recommends a mix of incumbents, newcomers

Newspapers have been endorsing candidates for office since their inception in colonial America when they were the only form of mass media. Times have changed, but newspapers continue to make endorsements in an effort to to help readers put candidate positions and ballot proposals into perspective – not to “tell” people how to vote.
Most of our recommendations are linked to an editorial. In some cases, The Bee is reiterating endorsements made prior to the June 5 primary. In the case of measures to move city or board elections to even-numbered years (Measure F for Modesto City Schools; Measure Z for Modesto City Council), state law now requires – as does simple logic, as we argued in 2015 – moving all elections to even-numbered years.
U.S. Senate:
Dianne Feinstein
House of Representatives:
District 10: Josh Harder
District 9: Jerry McNerney
State Offices
Governor: Gavin Newsom
Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis
Attorney General: Xavier Becerra
Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner
Superintendent of Schools: Tony Thurmond
Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
State Treasurer: Fiona Ma
State Controller: Betty Yee
Board of Equalization: Tom Hallinan
State Assembly
District 21: Adam Gray
State Senate
District 8: Andreas Borgeas
District 12: Anna Caballero
Statewide Ballot Measures
Proposition 1, Affordable housing support: Yes
Proposition 2, Housing for mentally ill: Yes
Proposition 3, Funding for water projects: No
Proposition 4, Children’s hospital funding: Yes
Proposition 5, Alter some property tax valuations: No
Proposition 6, Revokes gas tax for road projects: No
Proposition 7, Year-round daylight-savings time: No
Proposition 8, Limits charges for kidney dialysis: No
Proposition 10, Allows cities to have rent control: No
Proposition 11, Keeps private emergency workers on-call: No
Proposition 12, Caging rules for farm animals: No
Stanislaus County
Supervisor, District 3: Terry Withrow
Supervisor, District 4: Frank Damrell
Superintendent of Schools: Scott Kuykendall
Local Ballot Measures
D, $74 million bond, Modesto City Schools: No
E, $57 million bond, Modesto City Schools: No
Cannabis Measures
The cities of Ceres (Measure W), Patterson (Measure Y), Oakdale (Measure C) and Riverbank (Measure B) have measures allowing cities to impose sales taxes and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Most put the sales tax at 15 percent; Riverbank has set it at 10 percent. The Bee supports all four measures.
