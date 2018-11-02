Editorials

The Bee recommends a mix of incumbents, newcomers

By The Modesto Bee Editorial Board

November 02, 2018 12:06 PM

Newspapers have been endorsing candidates for office since their inception in colonial America when they were the only form of mass media. Times have changed, but newspapers continue to make endorsements in an effort to to help readers put candidate positions and ballot proposals into perspective – not to “tell” people how to vote.

Most of our recommendations are linked to an editorial. In some cases, The Bee is reiterating endorsements made prior to the June 5 primary. In the case of measures to move city or board elections to even-numbered years (Measure F for Modesto City Schools; Measure Z for Modesto City Council), state law now requires – as does simple logic, as we argued in 2015 – moving all elections to even-numbered years.

U.S. Senate:

Dianne Feinstein

House of Representatives:

District 10: Josh Harder

District 9: Jerry McNerney

State Offices

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra

Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner

Superintendent of Schools: Tony Thurmond

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

State Controller: Betty Yee

Board of Equalization: Tom Hallinan

State Assembly

District 21: Adam Gray

State Senate

District 8: Andreas Borgeas

District 12: Anna Caballero

Statewide Ballot Measures

Proposition 1, Affordable housing support: Yes

Proposition 2, Housing for mentally ill: Yes

Proposition 3, Funding for water projects: No

Proposition 4, Children’s hospital funding: Yes

Proposition 5, Alter some property tax valuations: No

Proposition 6, Revokes gas tax for road projects: No

Proposition 7, Year-round daylight-savings time: No

Proposition 8, Limits charges for kidney dialysis: No

Proposition 10, Allows cities to have rent control: No

Proposition 11, Keeps private emergency workers on-call: No

Proposition 12, Caging rules for farm animals: No

Stanislaus County

Supervisor, District 3: Terry Withrow

Supervisor, District 4: Frank Damrell

Superintendent of Schools: Scott Kuykendall

Turlock Mayor: Amy Bublak

Local Ballot Measures

D, $74 million bond, Modesto City Schools: No

E, $57 million bond, Modesto City Schools: No

Cannabis Measures

The cities of Ceres (Measure W), Patterson (Measure Y), Oakdale (Measure C) and Riverbank (Measure B) have measures allowing cities to impose sales taxes and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Most put the sales tax at 15 percent; Riverbank has set it at 10 percent. The Bee supports all four measures.

  Comments  