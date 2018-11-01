We’ve got an idea for the title of Trump’s next book

When someone writes another book that Donald Trump can put his name on, we have a suggestion for a title: “The Art of the Bully.”
Every time Trump senses he might be trouble, his inner bully comes charging to the surface. He doesn’t look for someone big and tough to pick on, he hones in on the weakest and most defenseless.
Think your preferred candidates are in danger of losing an election? Then find a caravan of immigrants and start picking a fight. They’re 800 miles away? They’re not armed? Many of them are women and children and virtually all of them are so poor that they have to walk to America? Perfect. Tell people they’re dangerous, diseased and coming to take your jobs. We’ll show these weaklings that they can’t expect any help or sympathy from us.
Think people will connect all the hate you’ve been stirring with the shootings of defenseless worshippers in Pittsburgh? Concerned that those pipe bombs sent to Democrats will make your cult followers squeamish? Then look for people even more defenseless than those hiking through Mexico. Try babies. Characterize every newborn of immigrants as an anchor baby and find a way to toss them over your wall. They were just going to leach off us anyway, right?
We’re not sure why anyone with an ounce of decency, not to mention morality, would buy into Trump’s bullying tactics. Virtually every religion in the world tells its followers to make accommodations for the poor, to welcome the destitute, to care for children. Unfortunately, many MAGA Americans will buy anything this presidents spews. Since he’s writing the book on being a remorseless bully, he might as well sell it.
Here’s what others are saying:
(San Jose) Mercury News: Donald Trump needs a lesson in U.S. history. Starting with the fact that this nation’s greatest leaders didn’t divide Americans through labels and insults. They united us through their brilliance and moral integrity. ... Trump vowed Tuesday to sign an executive order to end the right to U.S. citizenship for children born in the United States to non-citizens. It’s a blatant effort to rally his base before the midterm elections. ... His threat of an executive order accompanies his political grandstanding before Tuesday’s midterm elections by sending thousands of troops to the U.S. border to meet the “migrant caravan” from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Trump claims the caravan poses a threat to the United States. That’s ridiculous.
Seattle Times: All Americans and elected representatives should do everything they can to prevent the country from being further dragged into another dark period of governance marked by racism and fear of newcomers. ... Trump has long courted fearful voters by demonizing foreigners seeking a better life in America, at least when he isn’t employing them at his companies or marrying them. ... Mr. President, stop wasting our time by trying to stir up things settled 150 years ago and focus on what’s really important.
Los Angeles Times: Perhaps he will abandon the idea (of abandoning birthright citizenship) once it has served the purpose of riling up his anti-immigrant base in next week’s midterm elections. But perhaps not – and that would be a terrible mistake. Frankly, it’s outrageous that Trump would even broach the possibility. ... Trump is wrong on the law. And he’s wrong on the merits. It’s not surprising that a president who has relentlessly demonized immigrants and immigration doesn’t understand the issue. But he shouldn’t be able to act on that ignorance.
