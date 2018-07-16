What Gavin Newsom said – and didn’t say – during his visit Monday in Modesto

Gavin Newsom came to Modesto on Monday night to shake hands and meet important people.
Most, if not all, of them wanted to know one thing: Newsom’s position on water. Specifically, the water flowing down the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers. Our water.
As a Democrat running against a little-known Republican to replace Jerry Brown, Newsom is destined to be California’s next governor. Of the problems Brown is handing off to his replacement, none is more delicate or difficult than water.
It was the hottest topic of conversation among the people packed into Surla’s Restaurant. Would Newsom stick with his predecessor’s California WaterFix, the elaborate plan – which Brown refused to put to a vote of the people – that would supposedly fix the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and simultaneously send more water to the thirsty south? As Brown’s departure draws near, his push to implement the WaterFix has picked up momentum.
The WaterFix’s two goals are supposedly “co-equal.” In reality, the real goal is moving water south. The plan’s centerpiece is a pair of tunnels – each 40-feet in diameter – capable of sucking most of the enormous Sacramento River under the Delta to southbound pumps.
The State Water Resources Control Board made their priorities clear in announcing their recommendation in early July. The board cherry-picked old statistics to insist the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus rivers fisheries are on the brink of collapse. They pointed out that creeping salinity from San Francisco Bay imperils the Delta. The board insists only more of our water can solve both problems. The board ignored more recent data showing our rivers are not as damaged as environmentalists insist and it ignored the fact that the Sacramento River supplies 80 percent of the Delta’s water, positioning it to better counter salinity.
People in Turlock, Modesto, Merced, Manteca, Oakdale and all points in between have vowed to fight this blatant grab. That’s why so many came to Surla’s.
Newsom is smart, persuasive and he was ready with an answer that provided a glimmer of hope without committing to anything.
“None of these things are on autopilot,” he said. “I’m not wedded to the presumptions of the current administration.” Sounds good.
Having been raised in the Bay Area, Newsom didn’t have to be reminded that the Tuolumne River supplies San Francisco and 22 other Bay Area cities with drinking water.
“I floated down the Tuolumne River as a child, many times. You can’t be from San Francisco without being connected, almost spiritually, to Modesto and Turlock through the river.”
Even better. But now the “but…”
“A great deal of time has been consumed studying this issue,” he said. “I know (Gov. Brown’s) point of view.” It is important, said Newsom, to do his own research, but also to be respectful of past efforts.
That was Newsom’s way of asking us to recognize the difficulty of providing water for a state of 40 million. While we can’t lose sight of the cost to our region – a crippling $1.6 billion annually – we can’t ignore the needs of the entire state.
Everyone in the room with Newsom on Monday evening should have one priority: To help the presumptive governor understand the cost to our region, but also how we can help him resolve the problem.
If we can, perhaps we can also help him strengthen that connection that runs through the Tuolumne River all the way to San Francisco. Maybe we can help him find a better solution than the one being pushed by Jerry Brown’s water board. It’s our best hope.
