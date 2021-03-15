Most Stanislaus homes built before 1980 could be vulnerable in an earthquake

The ongoing pandemic has taught us to appreciate more than ever the roof over our heads as we continue to spend time indoors, waiting our turn for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the same way many Americans are vulnerable to COVID-19, many of their older homes are vulnerable to earthquakes, which can occur anywhere, anytime, any day in the Golden State.

Modesto, Stanislaus County and the entire Central Valley are at risk with the San Andreas fault system to the west, the Garlock fault to the south and the faults of the Sierra Nevada to the east. Our mountains, valleys, natural scenery, and many of our historic landmarks have been shaped over the years by repeated earthquakes on faults in the region.

Older homes, especially those built before 1980, are more susceptible to earthquake damage because they were constructed before modern seismic building codes were put in place. According to U.S. Census data, more than half of the housing units in Stanislaus County fall into that category of being built before 1980 and could be in need of retrofitting.

With a 99 percent chance of at least one major earthquake striking anywhere in California in the next 30 years, there has never been a better time to take action to strengthen your home against earthquake damage. As renowned seismologist Lucy Jones once said on CNN, “The earthquake is inevitable, but the disaster is not. The disaster is what the earthquake does to human structures. We change those human structures, we can eliminate the disaster.”

For many homeowners, the value of their property and the equity they have in it represent the lion’s share of their savings and retirement nest egg. A simple, relatively inexpensive seismic retrofit can significantly reduce the chances of an older home falling completely off its foundation – perhaps resulting in a total loss – even in a moderate earthquake.

Earthquake-proofing homes

One of the key self-help elements in strengthening your home is seismic retrofitting, a process which can be straightforward and often not as expensive as homeowners might think. Depending on the type of retrofit needed, the work can usually be done in a couple of days, with costs ranging from $3,000 to $7,000. And importantly, as we continue the practice of social distancing during the pandemic, homeowners can remain inside their dwelling as workers do the job without entering the residence.

Compared to the potential cost of repairing an earthquake-damaged home, spending a smaller amount of money to help prevent damage can help avoid a much bigger repair bill after an earthquake. Whatever the cost, it is a relatively small price to pay to protect the value of your home and, more importantly, make it safer for your family.

The pandemic has forced all of us to become more personally and psychologically resilient. Think of seismic retrofitting as something you can do to make your home more resilient as well.

Learn more about the importance of seismic retrofitting homes at www.strengthenmyhouse.com. Here you will find helpful information about how to retrofit your home to mitigate against earthquake damage.

