Two propositions let voters improve the fairness of California’s justice system

Two of the state propositions on the November ballot bring fairness that has been lacking in the justice system. Proposition 25 deals with the state’s unfair cash-bail system. Proposition 17 would allow those on felony parole to take part in voting, a worthy step toward becoming a productive citizen.

The Modesto Bee Editorial Board recommends yes votes on both measures, and here are the analyses behind the recommendations:

Proposition 25

California’s old bail system, which kept people behind bars if they could not pay thousands of dollars to remain free while awaiting trial, was outdated, unfair and racist.

A study of the bail system in San Francisco revealed that it disproportionately harmed African Americans and Latinos.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The groups account for just 21 percent of the city’s population, but 63 percent of those paying bail,” reported Marisa Lagos of KQED.

That’s why the California Legislature made the right move by reforming the state’s broken bail system with Senate Bill 10 in 2018. In 2020, California voters must vote yes on Prop. 25 to uphold these crucial reforms.

Prop. 25 would replace cash bail with risk assessments to determine whether an arrested individual should be released. A person determined by a judge to be a low risk to public safety could remain free pending further court proceedings. Those determined to be in the medium category could be released or held behind bars.

Those considered “high-risk” “would remain in custody until their arraignment, as would “anyone who has committed certain sex crimes or violent felonies, is arrested for driving under the influence for the third time in less than 10 years, is already under supervision by the courts or has violated any conditions of pretrial release in the previous five years,” according to a Sacramento Bee story about the reforms.

Bail reform was long overdue, but the bail bond industry — which profits from the misery of the broken system — opposes reform. Industry representatives gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on SB 10. Now, California voters must decide whether to move forward with justice reform by passing Prop. 25.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Prop. 25 will uphold California’s sensible bail reform law and should be supported.

Proposition 17

The right to vote is sacred for every American.

Under current California law, people convicted of felonies are stripped of the right to vote until they finish their parole.

While that might seem proper at first blush, it really means that citizens who are attempting to return to the path of good citizenship are barred from participating in every citizen’s most solemn responsibility: voting.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, this disproportionately disenfranchises Black and Latino voters. It’s yet another ugly vestige of the deep-rooted, systemic racism that continues to haunt our nation — and our state — today.

Prop. 17 would restore the right of parolees to vote, thus increasing voter turnout and encouraging the convicted to embrace the highest ideals of citizenship.

People who make serious mistakes and serve their time behind bars deserve the right to participate in our democratic process.

A yes vote on Prop. 17 will allow that to happen.