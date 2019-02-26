Letters to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2019 | What’s wrong with questioning MID?

We have a right to sound off
At the Feb. 12 MID board meeting, a knowledgeable citizen went to the podium to voice concerns and ask questions. Every member of the public has a right to do this. However, Stacy Henderson, partner at Terpstra/Henderson Law Firm in Ripon, took exception. Henderson “apologized” to the board for their having to listen to the concerns of the people they represent. She said the board needed to “stop the madness.” She referred to this citizen as having no knowledge of the workings of the board, though he has attended meetings for many years, made many public records requests and has extensive knowledge of MID’s history.
This is still the United States. We have every right to speak out; indeed we have an obligation to question our elected representatives. MID board members work for us. To suggest we have no right to question them is un-American.
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
Meth can derail even those trying
The article “Those who sleep in parks, on streets soon will help clean them up” (Page 1A, Feb. 19) quoted James Best saying this was “something to help point me in the right direction.” Best goes on to describe his dreams for his future, to open a restaurant or be a personal assistant, etc. It dismayed me to read the article on the previous page entitled “Modesto men arrested after meth found during stop.” According to the article, James Mitchell Best was arrested on possession of drugs for sale and booked at the Tuolumne County jail. These two articles show how even the best intentions can get derailed from the scourge of methamphetamine. What a shame.
Cindy Gibbs, Turlock
How Dems ruined Social Security
Re “Socialism? Let me count the ways” (Letters, Feb. 17): The writer suggests Social Security and Medicare are socialist programs. Seems the writer is not tuned to the historical facts. Social Security was created 80-plus years ago and for the first 32 years, was a fund-only account, separate from the federal budget system. Then, LBJ’s administration quietly rolled in this massive program that had amassed a $300 billion surplus and in so doing, he “balanced” his budget without a tax increase.
So, since 1968, Social Security has been lumped into the Federal budget. Subsequent to this, the left has allowed many other programs – support for legal and illegal immigrant parents to receive benefits, and other programs – which have drained the surplus. Medicare was also created in the 1960s and had been supported by payroll taxes – a direct approach that would be solvent if not for new programs pondered by the left to help others who did not pay into the system. The drain of these programs is the result of extra programs added by guess who.
Damon Woods, Oakdale
