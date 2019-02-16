Rediscovering America: Take the President’s Day quiz

Presidents Day, which became an official holiday in 1971 under President Richard Nixon, is Feb. 18. This quiz, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland (Ohio) University, provides an opportunity to test your knowledge of the American presidency.
1. President Thomas Jefferson delivered the president’s annual message to Congress — now called the State of the Union — in writing, starting a precedent that was followed until this president delivered the message in person to Congress.
A: Abraham Lincoln
B: Theodore Roosevelt
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
C: Woodrow Wilson
D: Franklin D. Roosevelt
2. Which of the three branches of government did early Americans consider to be the most powerful and therefore the “most dangerous”?
A: The legislative branch
B: The executive branch
C: The judicial branch
D: All of the above
3. Which president demonstrated the power to determine foreign policy by declaring the United States was neutral in the war between France and England?
A: George Washington
B. John Adams
C. Thomas Jefferson
D. James Madison
4. The Constitution states the president is “Commander in Chief,” yet gives Congress the power to “declare war.” Which president has argued the president has the constitutional authority to dispatch American troops and use military force abroad without first getting approval from Congress?
A: Harry Truman
B: George H.W. Bush
C: Barack Obama
D: All of the above
5. Which document is most responsible for laying out the process by which we nominate presidential candidates?
A: Article II of the U.S. Constitution
B: The Brownlow Committee Report of 1937
C: The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
D: The McGovern-Fraser Commission Report of 1971
6. Who was the first vice president to become president after the death of the elected president?
A: Martin Van Buren
B: John Tyler
C: Andrew Johnson
D: Theodore Roosevelt
7. Who is the only president to have been formally censured by Congress?
A: James Madison
B: Andrew Jackson
C: Richard Nixon
D: Bill Clinton
8. Which president was impeached for removing the Secretary of War?
A: John Adams
B: Andrew Jackson
C: Andrew Johnson
D: Grover Cleveland
9. Which Supreme Court case settled the question of whether the president may initiate a war with another nation?
A: United States vs. Curtiss Wright (1936)
B: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. vs. Sawyer (1952)
C: Boumediene v. Bush (2008)
D: None of the above because this has not been settled by the Supreme Court
10: Which president suspended habeas corpus?
A: Abraham Lincoln
B: Franklin D. Roosevelt
C: George W. Bush
D: All of the above
Answers: 1-C, 2-A, 3-A, 4-D, 5-D, 6-B, 7-B, 8-C, 9-D, 10-A
Jeremy D. Bailey teaches history at the University of Houston and has written several books on the American presidency. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
Comments