How some Letters to Santa get answered every year

Hailey Bizzanelli, age 5, carries a bag she received in 2017 during a “Letters to Santa” event at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres. The non-profit was organized by Modesto firefighter Justin Crone, and helps over 500 families at a dozen schools in Stanislaus County each year. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com