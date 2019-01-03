How some Letters to Santa get answered every year

Thirty-eight families waited in anticipation of Santa outside the cafeteria of Shackelford Elementary School. One family at a time enters the room, which has become a virtual winter wonderland.
Santa, of course, was sitting right in the middle of a room filled with a huge Christmas tree, presents and even a fireplace. Upon seeing Santa, some of the children immediately ran toward him, others were a bit more cautious; a few began to cry.
Still, with so many friendly faces, there was no question this would be a wonderful experience. Each family was handed a bag or two of gifts selected just for them. After a photo, they picked up a turkey and bag of groceries – enough for a delicious Christmas dinner.
Principal Sue McHahn was dressed in a Santa outfit. Meanwhile, all families were helped to the cafeteria with enthusiasm, care and warmth in less than one hour.
I work with Shackelford Elementary as a Restorative Practices Trainer & Consultant. I heard they were doing Christmas baskets, so I offered to help. I had no idea of the magnitude of blessings awaiting these families. As I walked around and met staff helping, I asked a young man in a red polo shirt embroidered with “Letters to Santa,” “What’s your role in all this?”
Justin Crone said, “I’m the creator of ‘Letters to Santa.’ Twelve years ago, my fire station provided gifts for needy families. The next year we had so many requests we couldn’t fill them. So, 10 years ago I started ‘Letters to Santa.’ My nonprofit organization starts annually in June and just finished on Friday distributing gifts and food to 1,700 children from 13 elementary schools in Modesto, Ceres, Denair and Turlock for a total of 540 families.”
Crone doesn’t do all this alone.
“We depend highly on the teachers, principals and administrators to select the children most in need from their schools,” he said.
This year, the schools were: Julien, Crowell, Cunningham, Wakefield, Denis Earl, Don Pedro, West Port, Caswell, Walter White, Kirk Baucher, P.K. Beaver, Franklin and Shackleford.
Each school is allotted a number of children to be served; Shackelford got slots for 100 children and their families. If a school selected a family, two siblings were also included –from newborns to age 17 – so no one is left out. The total number of siblings counts as part of the 100-child allotment. Each child receives a new coat, shoes, socks, undergarments, pants, shirt and a toy.
A school site family coordinator distributes the letters to the chosen families, collects their letters to Santa and gets them there on distribution day.
Sylvia Valencia de Garcia tireless serves families at Shackelford, not just for Christmas but every school day. Staff volunteers take their shopping lists to Walmart on McHenry Avenue. Nearly all the food is purchased at FoodMaxx in Turlock.
Every year there are stories, but Crone shared his thoughts about some of those he encountered this year.
“Recently we had a family whose 5-year-old daughter was diagnosed with kidney cancer and her father was diagnosed with cancer nearly at the same time. This obviously put the family in a hard financial situation,” said Crone. “We gave all four children Santa bags, the turkey dinner and extra food gift cards and gas cards to help them get to cancer treatment appointments.”
How is all this paid for?
“Letters to Santa” started small, as most nonprofits do. The first year Crone put together a fundraising dinner and raised $7,600; the second year they doubled that. This year they raised $220,000 from a golf tournament and dinner in which 144 competed. Over 800 people attended the gala, complete with silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing.
I plan to attend next year’s gala, that is typically the last week in October or the first week in November. Justin would love to see you at next year’s gala so even more families can be blessed with a Christmas that they might not otherwise have.
Marian Fritzemeier, Ed.D., is a restorative practices trainer and consultant.
