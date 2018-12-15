Letters to the Editor | Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Tell us, why was auditor paid off?
Re “Modesto agrees to pay city auditor $225,000 to resign” (Page 1A, Nov. 17): Monica Houston was hired in April as city auditor to find fraud, waste and abuse. In November she was paid $225,000 to resign. That’s a peculiar way for the city to save money! The city council owes the people of this city an explanation.
Sharon Froba, Modesto
Fake news about our fake leader
Our president of the U.S.A. says there is a “witch hunt” going on. There must be a great many witches hiding in the White House. Then there is the “fake news” that does not say nice things about him. Maybe because he is our “fake leader.” Most people in the U.S.A. like truth, justice and a moral country.
Shelly Scribner, Modesto
My moment with a gracious man
In 1988, I was a city of Modesto employee assigned to do what was necessary for the vice president’s visit to Beyer Park. The vice president saw my fellow employees and I, and came over to talk to us. He was calm and friendly. When they announced, “the vice president will be with us shortly,” he said, “Sounds like I need to go.”
When he finished speaking, reporters wanted to know what he had said to us and how we felt about meeting the vice president. I was leaning over to hear what was being said when I felt a tap on my shoulder. I turned to see George H.W. Bush behind us. He thanked us for what we had done for his visit. George H.W. Bush took the time to talk with park maintenance workers not once but twice. He did this purely out of consideration for some park employees.
Chuck Gilstrap, Oakdale
Fearing for my grandson’s safety
Re “Rules wouldn’t stop this shooter” (Letters, Dec. 1): I walked into my daughter’s home this morning greeted by my 6-month-old grandson, Maxwell. His face lit up with an endearing ear-to-ear smile, which he constantly shares with me and the world. His big blue eyes warm me through and through.
Later, I opened Time magazine and stared into the eyes of seven parents featured because their children were murdered in school shootings. The loss felt by these parents is as immeasurable as it is senseless. I can only imagine their grief as I project the emptiness I would feel with the loss of Maxwell or any of my grandchildren.
“Wake up” the man from Escalon wrote in a negative response to another plea for greater gun control. Wake up indeed! As one mother observed, “It’s just going to keep on happening and happening. And that’s on us.”
I fear for my grandchildren, and my daughter who teaches. I fear guns. Empathy sets you free, not guns.
Timothy Buchanan,
Modesto
