Here are my priorities for Turlock as our new council is sworn in

I am so very honored to be given the opportunity by you, the citizens of Turlock, to serve as your mayor for the next four years.
Campaigns are always difficult. People take sides, differences of opinions on issues are debated, and unfortunately elections create winners and losers.
I am grateful to former mayors, Brad Bates and Gary Soiseth, and candidate Jaime Franco for their participation in this election. Each candidate expressed their views on how, as mayor, they would address the issues facing Turlock. This discussion has provided all of us with valuable information and ideas as we work together to make Turlock the best city in California.
As mayor, I will consider all opinions on any issue before reaching consensus with my colleagues on the council. I strongly support our city manager form of government and understand that, as mayor, I am one of five people given the opportunity by our citizens to make city policy. Our goal is to reach consensus on any issue facing our city.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
We are fortunate to have outstanding department heads and city employees committed to serving our residents. Using this expertise, we, as a council, will rely on the experience and instincts of our staff along with input from citizens to provide excellent city services for all residents in the most economical way.
For those who did not vote for me, I will work very hard with my council colleagues, city staff, local business leaders and fellow citizens to govern Turlock in an open, transparent manner, making decisions that are always in the best interest of Turlock without a personal agenda. That’s the same philosophy I’ve maintained for the last decade as a member of our city council.
To those who worked on my campaign and voted for me, thank you. I will do everything possible to live up to the expectations you have set for me.
While I am committed to addressing the issues we talked about during the campaign, it is not possible to take action on each of them all at the same time. Rest assured, that now that I have taken the oath of office, we will:
▪ Implement strong fiscal discipline while removing the mayor as a signatory on any city legal agreement.
▪ Stop any and all actions on the construction of the $288 million water plant until we determine a more cost-efficient way to protect our water supply without raising water rates by over $125 a month.
▪ Establish working groups to immediately address the challenges we face concerning the city’s homeless population.
▪ Develop a new plan which will revise the utility franchise entrenchment agreement.
▪ Implement a customer service desk and dedicated phone line where citizens can reach out to get answers to questions or report concerns about city services.
When I came to Turlock as a college student in the 1980s, I immediately fell in love with our city and knew it was where I wanted to make my permanent home. Being elected mayor is beyond my expectations and something I did not consider possible at that time.
With your help, along with all parties involved in running our city, I am committed to doing everything possible to make Turlock the best city in the state.
Email me at abublak@turlock.ca.us, or call me at 209 668-5540 any time you have a thought on how to make Turlock even better.
Amy Bublak was elected mayor in November. In her first council meeting Tuesday night, she fulfilled the first of the bullet points she offered in this op-ed.
Comments