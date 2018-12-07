Any effort to restrict gun ownership threatens our basic freedoms

Pictured above are 19 of the winners of the American Heritage Essay Writing Contest. In the middle is Jaycob Wiggins, who won the top prize. Those who also won cash awards include (not in order): Lauren Arakelian, Gregori High; Eli Frazer, Whitmore Charter; Michael Doll, Gregori; Shireen Talieh, Gregori; Sofia DeAngelis, Gregori; John Nunnally, Beyer; Nathan Oh, Gregori; Jaxon Reeves, Gregori; Megan Colon, Whitmore Charter; Josh Oberst, Gregori; Sophia Potochnik, Beyer; Elizabeth Wixom, Connecting Waters; Renee Woodard, Gregori; Kendra Barton, Big Valley Christian, and Roman Heath, Gregori. Stanislaus County Office of Education