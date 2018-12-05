Letters to the Editor | Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

Lots of contrast, no comparison
I am blinded by the bright light of contrast between President George H.W. Bush and the current occupant of the White House.
JoAnn T. Marshall, Escalon
Make Christmas last all year long
In the next few weeks, while we are shopping and wrapping, we might consider what the reason for the season has always been. Christmas is the celebration of the nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who became man in order to communicate God’s word to us, and who ultimately died (see Easter) to offer us salvation.
This is not only salvation in the sense of eternity, but salvation in today’s world of confusion and violence and suffering. The grace of God is offered to all, who in accepting it can become empowered to do good works of love and charity. In this marvelous exchange, God became man so man may become God, at least to the extent our imitation as his creatures allows us to be.
In this season, some of that grace rubs off on all of us because God never gives up on us, even when we are undeserving. Drink it all in and enjoy the goodwill proclaimed through Christ’s birth. But it doesn’t have to stop on Dec. 26. You can have this all year long if you want.
Gary Nelson, Modesto
Don’t rebuild in dangerous places
This letter concerns our policy of building in zones that are dangerous. As a geologist, I’ve never understood rebuilding in New Orleans, “Tornado Alley,” or on slopes that slide downhill every year or so. My heart goes out to all those devastated by natural disasters, like the wildfire at Paradise (or is it Pleasure, LOL). Some legislators think it is wise to insure them, using an umbrella strategy to share the costs – which no one will be able to afford unless they are rich. Instead, we should be providing incentives to move to less “dangerous” or “threatened” lands so they don’t keep having the same problems. If I can figure that out, so can everyone else. We need to think about what is coming, i.e., climate change.
Kimberlie Theis, Turlock
There’s just too many people
With all the headlines about climate change, not one brings up the true reason – the population explosion. Since 1900, the world’s population has increased from 1.7 billion to 7.7 billion. All the hand-wringing and hysteria is not going to change the fact that as populations grow the climate most certainly will be effected. And as our innovative modern society eliminates disease and increases life expectancy, the outlook is going toward an even higher population.
What’s the answer? More hysterical political rhetoric – the sky is falling B.S.? Or will our political leaders face the facts that until population is controlled, all that can be done is adapt to change.
John Mendosa, Ceres
