What creates a more wonderful life? Giving to others

Taking a cue from the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” imagine for a moment what this community would be like if we had no non-profit agencies providing services. Think of all the safety nets that would not exist and how people would not only suffer but fail to improve their circumstances.
Think of the entertainment, culture, education that would no longer be available to enhance our lives. Imagine the hopelessness that would come as our county became “Potterville.”
Now, turn from this dreary vision and celebrate instead the community we have because we have a large number of non-profit organizations and engaged donors who make sure the various missions are carried out. Celebrating the wonderful life of Stanislaus County with its philanthropic community members is the reason for National Philanthropy Day awards luncheon on Nov. 8 at Gallo Center for the Arts.
The professional organization for fundraisers, Association of Fundraising Professionals Yosemite Chapter, hosts this awards luncheon every other year and gives our non-profit agencies the chance to nominate and honor the individuals and companies who give generously and volunteer their time.
The program for this event focuses on two lives changed by their interaction with non-profit organizations. This year’s honorees:
▪ Outstanding Philanthropist – The Bruno Family
▪ Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser – Janice Lucero, Community Hospice
▪ Outstanding Youth Philanthropist – Erin Benning, Student
▪ Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Kathy Hobby, Stanislaus County Office of Education
▪ Outstanding Corporate Donor – Modesto Toyota
▪ Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Service Organization or Nonprofit – Modesto Sunrise Rotary Club
▪ Lifetime Achievement – Jacqueline Foret
Organizations can choose individuals as their “champions” who give money, time or expertise or in some way enhance the agency’s mission and honor those as well.
Tickets are $45 or $500 to sponsor a table of 10. To reserve a seat, go online at bit.ly/NPDStan2018 or contact Amber Flores, 209 338-5032, aflores@galloarts.org
Giving across the United States is at an all-time high of $390.5 billion (yes, billion) was given to 1.5 million nonprofit organizations. We are the most generous nation on Earth and this too needs to be celebrated.
It is one of the key factors in making this such a great country. It is also a reason for all of us to make sure our generosity is directed to organizations that make an impact. We need to ask questions and get answers on how our gift will impact those we want to help. We need to know that those who lead the organization are ethical and have a vision for achieving the mission that has been identified.
Because Association of Fundraising Professionals has at its core a donor bill of rights and ethical standards to which each member must agree, it is a good place to start when looking for organizations who will respect your wishes.
Other strategies include getting a tour of an organization and meeting with key staff to find out how donations are being used and what data shows is the impact of the programs or services being offered.
The needs of an organization should not be the motivation for a gift, but the impact on the mission. Then you know you are truly creating “a wonderful life” for others.
Karen Williams is executive director of LearningQuest and president of AFP Yosemite Chapter
