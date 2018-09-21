You’ve likely never heard of this program, but it’s brought federal dollars to Modesto

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, may be a little known federal fund to the general public, but here in Modesto we are acutely aware of the benefits the program provides.
Created by Congress in 1960s, the LWCF is dedicated to providing resources to public land and water projects through grants to cities and counties across the nation. Over the past five decades, the fund has brought over $2 billion into California and has supported more than 20 projects here in Stanislaus County.
That’s why we are dismayed to find that, after over 50 years of success, Congress could let this fund expire by not acting to reauthorize it by a Sept. 30 deadline.
A few examples of projects helped along by LWCF:
▪ In 2014 the city of Ceres got a $250,000 grant to build a new playground at Ryno Park;
▪ In the early 2000s, Stanislaus County got $170,000 from LWCF to develop picnic areas and playfields at Empire Neighborhood Park;
▪ Back in the ’70s Manteca got $250,000 for Northgate Park.
There are many examples of public lands projects helped along by the LWCF right here in Modesto, but let’s talk about one in particular – the Tuolumne River.
The Tuolumne winds its down from Yosemite National Park, through Don Pedro Reservoir and then past the cities of Modesto and Ceres before joining the San Joaquin River. The Tuolumne River is one of Modesto’s great resources, yet the community has had difficulties using it for recreation and educational purposes due to a variety of factors, particularly safe access to the river. That’s all changing.
Over the past couple years, the city has been working in coordination with county, state and federal entities, as well as some of our local NGOs like the Tuolumne River Trust to reinvigorate the public space surrounding the river and building out necessary infrastructure to provide safe access. The LWCF has been instrumental.
In 2014, the LWCF contributed a little over $450,000 to the Tuolumne River Regional Park.
Over Labor Day weekend, I along with other members of the Modesto City Council participated in a walking tour of the site along the river. The tour was hosted by the National Wildlife Federation and the Tuolumne River Trust. The park around the river and the adjacent trails were spectacular. The local Boys and Girls Club came out and were shocked to discover such an awesome outdoor space right in their own backyard.
This is just one example of the many projects LWCF has supported in our community and across the country. The fund has contributed to the enhancement of parks and recreational opportunities that are part of the fabric of this community including Beyer Community Park, River Bluff Regional Park, Creekwood Park and others.
For more than 50 years the LWCF has received bipartisan support and has been a shining example of what an effective federal program can do in our communities. Rep. Jeff Denham should join his colleagues and support the re-authorization and full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Jenny Kenoyer represents District 5 on the Modesto City Council.
