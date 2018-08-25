Jeff Denham: McCain was willing to take on great political risk

Our nation lost a hero Saturday. John McCain, family man, war hero, senator, and friend, passed away after a long life dedicated to serving the American people.
I was lucky enough to work side-by-side with the Senator during our time together in our nation’s capital. He was one-of-a-kind, a man with an undeniable spirit and impeccable moral character.
While we mourn his passing, Senator McCain’s life serves as an inspiration for us all to go above and beyond in service to others. My wife, Sonia, and I send our heartfelt prayers to the McCain family in their time of loss.
As a veteran, I recognized his service went above and beyond the call of duty.
Inspired by his father and grandfather, he attended the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and became an aviation officer with the U.S. Navy.
In a testament to the uncanny courage that will go on to define his legacy, McCain volunteered for combat service in the Vietnam War. While many in his generation were dodging the draft or avoiding life’s responsibilities, he was flying low-altitude bombing missions over some of the most dangerous territory in the war. He was shot down, captured, imprisoned at an infamous prisoner of war camp near Hanoi.
While he could have used his status as the son of a navy admiral to secure a quick release, he refused. McCain was not the kind of man to put his brothers-at-arms at risk to save his own skin. So, he was subject to 5 1/2 years of brutal treatment, including torture, until his release two and a half months after the war’s end.
McCain’s public service following his time in the military further demonstrates his unique brand of patriotism.
I will always remember the incredible opportunity I had to work with him during a small part of those years. We worked hand in hand together to fix our broken immigration system, drafting the Uniting and Securing America (USA) Act, a real bipartisan compromise that would provide a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients while securing our border.
John and I wanted to ensure that children who were brought here through no fault of their own, who graduated our high schools and live as part of our communities, have the chance to make a life for themselves in this great country.
While a different compromise immigration bill in the House failed, we made sure that our country had a serious discussion about real immigration for the first time in over 20 years. The Senator’s resolve during that process left a deep impression on me, and I will not give up this fight until we finally solve our immigration crisis.
Throughout his long and storied time in Congress, John never lost sight of what truly mattered. He was willing to take on great political risk not because it was convenient, or because it would benefit him, but because he knew it was the right thing to do. If he knew it was for the common good, he would pursue it to the fullest of his ability. His was exactly the kind of gumption and unwavering moral character that we desperately need here in Congress.
While we all mourn his passing, we must not lose sight of the vision John had for this country. He saw an America defined by optimism and hope, looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.
I believe in that vision, and I will be forever grateful to John for making me a part of his incredible journey. I pray that the example set by John McCain will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.
Jeff Denham represents California’s 10th Congressional District. He wrote this for The Modesto Bee.
