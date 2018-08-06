Using taxpayer funds to promote ballot measures isn’t fair, or legal

Government Code Section 8314 is unambiguous: “It is unlawful for any elected state or local officer, including any state or local appointee, employee, or consultant, to use or permit others to use public resources for a campaign activity, or personal or other purposes which are not authorized by law.”
The purpose of the law is obvious: It would be unfair and undemocratic for officials to use taxpayers’ money for self-serving political campaigns.
Increasingly, California officials are doing exactly that, with little fear of being slapped down by prosecutors or the state Fair Political Practices Commission. It’s now common for local officials seeking tax increases or bond issues from voters to hire campaign consultants on the fiction they will provide unbiased information to the voting public.
Consultants do polling to determine what appeals most to voters, then they write the measures to stress those features and produce ads to trumpet those selling points.
One blatant example came last year when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proposed a half-cent sales-tax increase for services to the homeless. The county gave TBWB Strategies, a San Francisco consulting firm, $1 million to work on the tax measure.
The company boasted on its website that “TBWB helps you package and pass a ballot measure to meet your needs by efficiently getting your message out to persuade voters and mobilize your base of support.”
Its campaign for the county included TV and radio spots touting the benefits of the tax. The measure passed.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association complained to the FPPC that, by another law, the county should have filed a campaign contribution report. But the FPPC refused to act. Last month, the organization filed a lawsuit to challenge the TBWB contract’s legality.
Los Angeles County apparently sees the homeless tax as a template. Supervisors have since voted to place a “parcel tax” on the November ballot of 2.5 cents per square foot of “improvements that cannot be permeated by rainwater,” such as driveways, with the estimated $300 million in annual revenue going to improve water services.
They also approved an additional $2 million for a consultant to supply “public outreach and education” about the new tax. But the California Taxpayers Association reported an “educational video aired during the (supervisors’) meeting touted the measure as one that would result in ‘better quality of life for everyone in L.A.,’ and ended with the statement: ‘Now let’s do this, before the opportunity dries up.’ ”
Not only is slanted “information” now a regular feature of local tax and bond campaigns, but state government is headed down the same slippery slope.
Caltrans signs at highway construction projects tout financing by Senate Bill 1, the $5.2 billion per year fee and gas-tax measure the Legislature approved last year which now faces repeal via a November ballot measure.
State Sen. Ling Ling Chang, a Republican from Diamond Bar who won her seat when Democratic Sen. Josh Newman was recalled over his vote for SB 1, is complaining to Caltrans that with repeal pending, the signs are improper. “No sign is needed to educate the public,” she said.
All of the taxes involved, including the gas tax, might be justifiable on their own merits. But using taxpayer money to persuade voters to endorse them violates the spirit, and perhaps letter, of Section 8314.
Dan Walters writes on matters of statewide significance for CALmatters, a public interest journalism organization. Email: dan@calmatters.org.
