Daily highs to jump more than 20 degrees in Modesto this week. When will the heat hit?

A jump in temperatures this week could bring the hottest days in Modesto since about midsummer last year, the National Weather Service predicts.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for interior Northern California from noon Thursday through Saturday night. The hottest days in Modesto are expected to be Thursday and Friday, when the thermometer could reach 109 degrees.

The last recorded high of 109 in Modesto was Aug. 16, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.

The heat will build steadily this week, the weather service’s seven day forecast shows. Monday’s high is expected to be near 87, followed by a Tuesday high near 90.

Wednesday could hit 99, and then the daily highs are predicted to leap to near 109 both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is expected to bring a slight dip to near 105.

Overnight temperatures will rise, too. After Monday night’s low of 59, the expected temperatures Tuesday through Friday nights are 66, 73, 76 and 73, respectively.

The general population, especially those working outdoors, will be impacted by the heat, the weather service says.

It advises drinking extra water, avoiding strenuouse outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and remaining in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Special attention should be given to children, the elderly and pets, the weather service cautions.

A summer 2021 list of cooling zones and their hours of operation is available on the website of the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services.

Among them are all public libraries, the Ceres Community Center, Hughson Community center, Modesto Area Express transit center, Patterson City Hall lobby, Riverbank Community Pool, Turlock’s Roger K. Fall Transit Center and Waterford City Hall.