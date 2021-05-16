For Modesto, pretty average May weather week ahead — which sounds great

Bill Murray stars as a TV weatherman caught up in a crazy time loop in Harold Ramis’ 1993 classic, ‘Groundhog Day.’ Columbia Pictures

If Modesto were to get stuck in a full-week “Groundhog Day” type of time loop, this would be a great time, weatherwise.

The seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service shows it will be warm but not hot some days, cooler but not cold other days. If only there were a day of steady rain, to fill that much-needed gap.

Monday’s high is predicted to be near 82, and there will be a northwest wind of 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday, the warmest day of the week, will near near 84. There again will be a northwest wind, 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday dips to a high near 78, and Thursday to a high near 73.

It’s back to a high near 78 on Friday, and then near 81 Saturday.

All overnight lows are expected to be in the mid- to low 50s.

The pleasant weather isn’t unusual this time of year for Modesto. According to Modesto Irrigation District temperature archives, the average daily high for each date this week is 81 degrees.

Compare that to a couple of the record highs for dates this week. On May 17, 2009, it reached 104 degrees in Modesto. And on May 21, 1988, it hit 102.