A couple of cold nights in the forecast for Modesto. How low will it go?

Ready for a short period of cold, wet weather, Modesto?

It’s been more than a month and a half since the last overnight low temperature in the 30s recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District. Thirty-six degrees on Jan. 26, to be exact.

But cold nights are back this week, with the National Weather Service saying the lows in Modesto will be around 36 degrees Monday night and 38 Tuesday night. After that, overnight lows will range form the low to upper 40s.

Also back, after a an absence of less than a week, is rain. There’s a 70% chance of it Sunday night, with up to a quarter inch possible, the weather service says. Sunday night’s storm also will be windy, up to 18 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 24 mph possible.

The chance of rain continues Monday, though at only 30% and with less than a tenth of an inch expected. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms after noon Monday, and the high should be near only 53 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, with the warmest of the days being Thursday, when the high should be near 67.

The chance of rain returns Thursday night and continues through Friday night. Saturday should be mostly sunny.