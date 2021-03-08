Rain’s back in the forecast for Modesto this week. When and how much?

Rain this week could come down hard for a bit in Modesto, the National Weather Service says, and could produce small hail. Modesto Bee file

Modesto could get up to half an inch of rain as storm systems move through Northern California between Monday and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service says.

After a mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. The area also may see some small hail.

Tuesday night, the chance of showers rises to 60%, which continues into Wednesday. Showers are most likely between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, a thunderstorm again is a possibility, as is hail.

After 4 p.m. Wednesday, the chance of showers falls to slight, the weather service says.

The rest of the week is expected to be mostly sunny.

The storms also will bring unseasonably cool weather. Daily highs in Modesto this month have reached into the 70s four times, but the high Tuesday is expected to be near 59, and only near 57 Wednesday.

Highs the rest of the week are predicted to be near 61 Thursday, 65 Friday and 67 Saturday.

Rain in the Valley will mean snow in the Sierra. Tioga Pass is expected to get 4 to 6 inches, while Sonora and Ebbetts passes could get 6 to 8, the weather service says.

The Dodge Ridge ski resort says on its snow report page that it got 3 inches Friday night and anticipates 1 to 3 inches Monday, 14 to 22 inches Tuesday and 3 to 8 inches Wednesday