Modesto weather forecast: breezy Wednesday follows warm Tuesday

After a sunny and warm Tuesday, Modesto can expect high winds during a slightly cooler Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

“The main issue for Wednesday is wind,” meteorologist Eric Kurth said.

Northwest winds were expected to blow around 10 to 15 mph Tuesday night. Kurth said breezes Wednesday will hit a range of 14 to 20 mph around Modesto, and gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

Some areas including west and south Modesto, Ceres and Patterson could see gusts up to 40 mph, Kurth said.

The high will be 66 degrees - a slight dip from Tuesday’s top temperature of 73 degrees. The Modesto Irrigation District logged a high of 76 degrees at its weather station Tuesday. That’s a record for Feb. 23; last set in 1985, when it reached 74.

Wednesday night is expected to reach a low of 40 degrees, with 13 to 22 mph winds that could gust as high as 33 degrees.

However, Kurth said those winds should be gone the next morning.

“Thursday is going to be a very different day,” Kurth said.

Winds will be around 7 mph on Thursday, and the day’s high will again be in the mid-60s.

Saturday is also expected to be breezy, but there is no precipitation expected through the end of the week.