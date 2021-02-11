How much rain is expected in Modesto in the next couple of days?

Rain is expected to return to Modesto on Thursday evening and overnight.

The National Weather Service puts the chance of showers at 60% today, mostly after 5 p.m. The day otherwise is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted.

That’s just for the day, though.

Overnight, the chance of precipitation is 80%, the forecast says, and new amounts could be between a quarter and half an inch.

For the Sierra, a winter weather advisory will be in effect from noon Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. The Sonora, Ebbetts and Carson passes all are predicted to get 12 to 18 inches of snow, and Tioga Pass could get 8 to 12 inches.

A calm breeze of about 6 mph during the day in Modesto also will pick up overnight. After midnight, the wind could grow to 14 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph.

The wind is expected to continue Friday — up to 16 mph, with gusts as high at 21. The sky, though, will be clear, and the daily high temperature again is pegged at near 61.

The sky will grow cloudy again Friday night, the weather service says, and Saturday holds a 30% chance of showers, mostly after 11 a.m. Modesto is expected to get less than a tenth of an inch. The day otherwise should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, and then the chance of rain returns yet again for Monday, which is Presidents Day. The expected high for the holiday is near 59.

The chance of rain Monday night is slight, the forecast says, and then Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny, with highs near 62 both days.