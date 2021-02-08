What’s the outlook for rain in Modesto area this week?

Over the course of the week, the sky over Modesto will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service says. A few days carry a chance of rain. jfarrow@modbee.com

An often cloudy but mostly dry week lies ahead for Modesto, according to the National Weather Service.

Through Tuesday night, the forecast is for a mostly cloudy sky and light winds. Monday’s high temperature should be near 63, and Tuesday’s near 62.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Thursday carries a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. and otherwise will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

The chance of rain continues Thursday night and tapers by Friday morning to a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m. The day then will be partly sunny, with a high near 61. Between Thursday and Friday, Modesto could get a quarter to a half inch of rain, the weather service says.

The chance of showers returns after 4 a.m. Saturday and continues into the day. Saturday otherwise is predicted to be partly sunny, with a high near 56.

After an overnight chance of showers, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

The last rain measured by the Modesto Irrigation District was a half inch on Feb. 2.

The total for the season, which runs from July 1 through June 30, is 8.11 inches. Average rainfall this far into the season is about 7 inches.

Modesto was having a very dry season until late January, then nearly 6.25 inches fell between Jan. 27-29.

Long-term forecasts by AccuWeather and The Weather Channel show very few rainy days for February in Modesto.