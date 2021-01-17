Weather service warns that high wind gusts could bring down Modesto trees, power lines

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind watch for the Modesto area from Sunday night until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The winds Monday will be northwest, from 16 to 23 mph. Gusts will be as high as 34 mph during the day, the weather service says, increasing to up to 45 mph at night. Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday’s winds with be north-northwest, 22 to 26 mph, with gusts up to 40. The high temperature is expected to be near 64 degrees.

The weather service warns that the heavy gusts could carry outdoor furniture and patio umbrellas, bring down trees or limbs, as well as power lines, and create difficult driving conditions. When it’s gusty, drivers are advised to keep both hands on the steering wheel and slow down.

The the event of power failure, the weather service advises having necessary supplies such as flashlights and lanterns ready. Use generators only outdoors and away from windows.

Disconnect appliances and electronics, and keep freezers and refrigerators closed as much as possible.

Do not use a gas stove for heat. To learn more, go to ready.gov/power-outages.

Dry weather conditions will continue most of the week, though the seven-day forecast does include a slight chance of showers Friday.

Friday and Saturday also will bring a return of temperatures lower than the 60s — Saturday even hit 70 degrees in Modesto — of the past week. Friday’s high should be near 55 degrees, and Saturday’s near 56.