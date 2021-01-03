What to expect in the way of weather this week in Modesto, foothills, mountains

The fog that burned off in Modesto on Monday will return late Monday and continue into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Services says. jfarrow@modbee.com

Monday in Modesto is looking quite a bit wetter.

Just a couple of days after the National Weather Service forecast said between a tenth and a quarter inch could fall, it now says the workweek may start with up to half an inch of precipitation.

The last rain measured in the city by the Modesto Irrigation District was just 0.02 inches on Dec. 31, but a wetter system will move into the region late Sunday and continue throughout Monday. It will bring widespread rain that could be heavy at times, as well as moderate to heavy mountain snow.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain after 4 a.m. Monday, increasing to an 80% chance, mostly after 10 a.m. Between a quarter and half of an inch is possible, the weather service says. The high temperature should be near 54 degrees, and there will be a southeast wind of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

By Monday night, the chance of rain decreases to 30%, the forecast says.

For the foothills and mountains Monday, the weather services says up to 2 inches of rain may fall in Sonora, and the Dodge Ridge winter sports resort’s snow report says it expects 7 to 15 inches. The Pinecrest resort’s website says Dodge has received 15 inches of fresh snow in the past 10 days.

Monday into Tuesday morning, Tioga Pass is expected to get 6 to 8 inches of snow, and the Sonora and Ebbetts passes should get 12 to 18 inches.

Returning to Modesto, Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny after areas of fog before 10 a.m. The high again should be near 54.

A 10% chance of showers is predicted for Wednesday, mostly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, the partly cloudy day will see another high near 54 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 56, the weather service says. The forecast is mostly sunny for Friday, except the day brings a slight chance of rain. The anticipated high temperature again is 56.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 55.