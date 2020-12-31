It’s looking like a wet week ahead in Modesto. Here’s when to expect rain

Just two-hundredths of an inch of rain was measured in Modesto on the last day of 2020, but the National Weather Service forecast includes showers on several of the first days of the new year.

New Year’s Day itself should begin with patchy fog until late morning, then be partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Clouds will increase Saturday, the forecast says, building to a 20 percent chance of showers by late night.

That chance of showers will continue into Sunday and Sunday night. Then on Monday, showers are likely, the weather service says. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is expected.

Snow elevation levels for that stronger winter storm Sunday night into Monday are put at 5,500 to 6,000 feet. The Tioga, Sonora and Carson passes could receive 8 to 12 inches, and Ebbetts Pass could get 12 to 18.

A mostly sunny sky is expected to return in Modesto on Tuesday, but a chance of showers is predicted for that night, increasing to likely showers Wednesday.

The overcast conditions will keep nighttime lows in the low to high 40s. The warmest day in the week ahead will be Sunday, with a high near 58, the weather service says, and the coldest will be Wednesday, with a high near 52.

As recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District, rainfall this season stands at just 1.22 inches.