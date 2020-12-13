Modesto weekend rain takes season total above half inch, likely contributes to crashes

The driver and passenger of a sedan suffered moderate injuries Friday night, Dec. 11, 2020, when struck by a tractor-trailer at Patterson and Albers roads, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Rainfall Friday through Sunday was the first measurable amount in Modesto since the third week of November and brought the season total to above half an inch.

The Modesto Irrigation District reports that 0.28 inches fell Friday. As often happens with the first good rain of a season, slick roads likely contributed to several area collisions Friday night.

A driver who struck a tree along Coffee Road near Downey High School suffered minor injuries, a vehicle turned on its side in a noninjury crash on the 4000 block of Salida Boulevard, and no injuries were reported in a crash about 8:15 p.m. at Albers and Patterson roads.

Unfortunately, less than an hour later, there was another, more serious crash at Albers and Patterson, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig appears to have lost control and jackknifed into oncoming traffic, striking a sedan, according to a battalion chief’s report.

Crews extricated the passenger and driver of the vehicle, who both suffered moderate injuries, the report said. The truck driver was not injured and refused medical treatment.

Saturday brought 0.13 inches of rain, MID recorded. Daily rainfall Sunday surpassed Saturday’s mark by 10 a.m., when 0.2 inches had been measured since midnight.

The National Weather Service forecast called for a chance of showers into Sunday night, followed by areas of dense fog into Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with highs near 53 and 55, respectively. Monday will be windy, with gusts up to 22 mph.

A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted for Wednesday after 4pm. Before that, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 57. Showers are likely Wednesday night, mainly after 10 p.m., the weather service says.

A chance of showers continues into Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly sunny, with highs near 56 and 59, respectively.

The winter storm system has snow levels at 3,500 to 4,500 elevations, the weather service says. The forecast for Sunday was for 6-8 inches falling on Tioga Pass, 8-12 inches on Sonora Pass, 12-18 on Ebbetts and Carson passes, and 8-12 on Echo Pass.

The Dodge Ridge ski and snowboarding area in Pinecrest reported online that it picked up a few inches of snow at its base and summit Saturday and expected much more — between 9 and 17 inches — Sunday.