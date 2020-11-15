Rain’s been missing from Modesto’s rainy season so far. That may change this week

Modesto Bee file

Perhaps this week, Modesto will get its first measurable rain of the season.

The National Weather Service forecast says Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of rain after 10 a.m., increasing to a 50% before 10 p.m. Through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there’s a 30% chance of showers.

Over the two days, the amount of precipitation could be between a tenth and a quarter inch. the weather service says.

Modesto has had a smattering of rain recently, but not enough for Modesto Irrigation District weather equipment to measure. The current rain season began July 1, and average historical rain totals by month say Modesto should have had about 1.5 inches by now.

The last rain recorded by MID was May 17-18, for a total of 0.25 inches.

Temperaturewise, the next couple of days will be a bit warmer than the past week. The weather service says the high Monday will be near 68 degrees, and Tuesday will near 69.

The remainder of the week will see a return to lower temperatures. Wednesday’s high should be near 64, the weather service says, while the highs Thursday through Saturday will be near 61, 60 and 61, respectively.