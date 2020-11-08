Protect vulnerable plants. Weather service warns of Modesto-area frost early Monday

A smattering of rain hit Modesto on Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020, and a frost advisory will be in effect from 3 to 10 a.m. Monday. Cold-sensitive plants should be protected. jfarrow@modbee.com

Cold nights and a slight chance of rain are in store for the Modesto area this week, according to the National Weather Service. And to the east, the Dodge Ridge ski resort in Pinecrest is trumpeting, “First flakes of the season!”

Sunday morning, at least parts of Modesto got a smattering of rain, though not enough for the Modesto Irrigation District to record. The seven-day forecast by the National Weather Service says there’s another chance of rain Thursday night through Friday night.

Until then, the weekdays are expected to be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s to no higher than 61. The warmest day of the week is expected Saturday, with a high of near 65 degrees.

Nighttime lows through Thursday are forecast to be in the 30s. The lowest is expected to be 35 degrees Sunday night, resulting in areas of frost before 10 a.m. Monday.

The weather service says a frost advisory will be in effect for Modesto from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, warning that freezing temperatures can damage or kill cold-sensitive plants. Vulnerable in-ground plants can be protected with bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets or plastic sheets, while potted plants can be taken to sheltered areas or inside.

The website for Dodge Ridge, which is at an elevation of xxxxxx feet, says the first snow began to fall Friday evening. Its snow report page on Sunday said the snowfall has continued, and “with current temperatures in the low 20s and upper teens, we’ve now picked up a little over 4 inches at our base and 7 inches at the summit. ...

“This is one great step forward on the way to our 70th season of skiing and riding at Dodge Ridge. It’s definitely a sign of good things to come as additional winter weather appears to be developing as early as next weekend, with the forecast showing positive signs for the next few weeks of November.”