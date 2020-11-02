Another week of atypical temperatures is in store for Modesto

By the daily high temperatures in Modesto, you might not think it’s autumn. Only the leaves beginning to coat lawns and sidewalks say change is in the air. jfarrow@modbee.com

There’s been nothing average about 2020, so why should the weather be any different?

Much of this week will see daily temperatures well above historical averages for Modesto, according to the National Weather Service forecast and Modesto Irrigation District archives. Then the weekend will see temperatures take a big dip.

The expected high in Modesto on Monday is near 81, the weather service says. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be near 81 and 79, respectively. According to MID records, the average high for all those dates, Nov. 2-5, is 71 degrees.

Thursday’s high should be near 80, a date with a historic average of 69.

Friday will see a big drop, to a daily high of near 65, the weather service says. For that date, Nov. 6, the historic average high is 69.

Saturday’s high is expected to be near 60, and Sunday’s near 61. For those dates, the historic average highs are 69 and 68, respectively.

All days this week are expected to be sunny to mostly sunny.

You want chillier weather for November, you say? Take a drive to the foothills.

The weekend highs forecast for Sonora are near 61 Friday, near 55 Saturday and near 54 Sunday.