October days that feel like October days are due by week’s end, weather service says

Enjoy having at least a little crispness in the air when participating in fall activities like pumpkin patch visits? It’s coming, the National Weather Service assures. Modesto Bee file

A gradual cooling trend in the Modesto area will bring by week’s end temperatures that actually are typical for the season, the National Weather Service says.

The expected high Monday is near 89 degrees, well above the average temperature for the date, 76 degrees, according to Modesto Irrigation District archives. An overnight low of 58 is predicted.

The anticipated high both Tuesday and Wednesday is near 87, with the nighttime low remaining in the upper 50s.

Thursday’s high is expected to be near 83.

Friday and Saturday will return the area to highs in the 70s, last seen for a few days the week of Oct. 5. The cooler weather will be welcome following a week with highs that ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Friday’s anticipated high is near 78 degrees. The average historical high for Oct. 23 is 75, MID records show. And Saturday’s high should be near 74, on a date when the average is 75.

Longer-term forecasts by AccuwWather and The Weather Channel show Modesto daily highs remaining in the 70s through October. The Weather Channel’s weather.com even predicts one day staying in the upper 60s later this month.