Modesto weather forecast this week: Smoky to sunny to cloudy to even a chance of rain

The bad air on Saturday was best exemplified by this shot of the sun setting with the Kansas Avenue bridge in the forefront as another “unhealthy” day hit the area. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index also fell in the “unhealthy” category. bclark@modbee.com

The National Weather Service indicates big changes for the Modesto area over the next several days, including improved air quality, a temperature drop and even the possibility of rain.

The air quality Sunday in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties is unhealthy, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and AirNow.gov. The same AQI is forecast for Monday.

The weather service says widespread haze and patchy smoke will remain in the region through Monday night. Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly sunny, then Friday will be partly sunny, followed by a chance of rain during the mostly cloudy Friday night and Saturday.

The anticipated high temperature both Sunday and Monday is near 91 degrees, according to the weather service. A north-northwest wind will range from 5 to 10 mph through Monday night.

Tuesday’s high should be near 88, followed by Wednesday nearing 85 and Thursday 77.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Friday’s high should be near 78, the weather service says, and Saturday’s near 76.

According to Modesto Irrigation District weather data, the last day the daily high dipped into the 70s was Sept. 10, when it was 79. Prior to that, the last daily high in the 70s was June 13, when it was 77.

This would be the first precipitation in the current MID rainfall season, which began July 1. The last measurable rain was a quarter inch that fell May 17-18, and the 2019-2020 rainfall season total was, 6.54 inches, just a little more than half the historical average of 12.16 inches.