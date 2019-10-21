Nearly a month into autumn, summer temperatures are back in Modesto

Wind gust forecast Wednesday into Thursday for Northern California.

The season’s called fall, yet the temperature’s on the rise.

For Modesto, the National Weather Service is predicting a workweek with daily highs in the 80s, peaking at 86 on Friday. That’s 12 degrees higher than the historic average high temperature for Oct. 25, according to Modesto Irrigation District weather records.

MID’s temperature records date back to 1939 and show that the high temperature for Oct. 25 has been above 86 only six times. The record high for the date is 91, set in 1959. A high of 86 is the average for mid-September which is still summer, MID archives show.

Warm, dry and windy conditions have prompted wildfire weather concerns across Northern California, though no advisories or red flag warnings had been issued by the NWS Sacramento office as of Monday morning.

The weather service’s wind forecast for Monday in Modesto called for gusts up to 15 mph. But a stronger north wind will be seen Wednesday into Thursday, with even lower humidity and poor overnight recovery from Modesto north. Gusts in Modesto midweek could reach 20 mph, the forecast says.

Pacific Gas & Electric announced Sunday that it’s monitoring the winds and considering another proactive public safety power shutoff, this time across portions of 17 counties. Stanislaus is not listed among the counties that could be affected, but San Joaquin is.

“The main period of weather risk is forecast to last about 18 to 24 hours, from Wednesday evening through midday Thursday,” the PG&E announcement says. “The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to unfold across the Northern Sierra, Sacramento Valley and the North Bay as currently forecast. ... PG&E’s meteorologists will continue to study updated weather forecast models 24/7 over coming days.”

Before Modesto reaches that expected 86 degrees Friday, daily highs are predicted to be 84 Tuesday and Wednesday, and 85 Thursday. Weekend highs are forecast at 82 Saturday and 76 Sunday.

The extended forecast for Modesto at weather.com calls for a high of 74 degrees on Monday, Oct. 28, and then a mild 71 each day through Nov. 3.