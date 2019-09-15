Rain may fall in Modesto on Monday, but summertime temperatures aren’t over

Pokemon Go players were all over downtown Modesto on sunny Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Monday morning brings a 50 percent chance of a small amount of rain in the Modesto area. jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto might get some rain Monday, just a week before fall begins.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50 percent chance of showers Monday, mainly after 11 a.m. Less than a 10th of an inch is expected, but the weather service reminds that even light rain can make roads slick.

The high temperature Monday should be near 77 degrees, the weather service says. Daily highs won’t change much for a few days: 81 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, 79 on Thursday.

After that, temperatures will jump again, to near 86 degrees Friday, 89 degrees Saturday.

Accuweather’s extended forecast for Modesto says highs in the low 90s will return by next Monday, Sept. 23, and continue through Saturday, Sept. 28.