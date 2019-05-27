Just how much warmer will it get in Modesto in the coming week?

Herb Jenkins serves as grillmaster during the Revival Center of Modesto’s Memorial Day picnic in Enslen Park on Monday, May 27, 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

Daily high temperatures in Modesto will increase 20 degrees over the next week, the National Weather Service predicts.

Sunday’s rain — 0.16 inches, according to the Modesto Irrigation District — is the last in the May forecast. After a partly sunny Memorial Day, it’s clear sky ahead.

The anticipated high temperature for Memorial Day is near 71 degrees. The days then will get steadily warmer: near 80 Tuesday, 85 Wednesday, 86 Thursday, 88 Friday, 91 Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures also will increase, from 51 degrees Sunday night to a predicted 63 by Saturday night.

“It’s looking like we may see above-normal temperatures, for a change, to start June,” the weather services Sacramento office posted on Facebook.

This rainy month — 1.67 inches, all since May 15 — lifted the season’s rain total to 12.5 inches. The season rainfall average back to 1888, MID shows, is 12.2 inches.