Two candidates begin campaigns for Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office June election

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department candidates Jeff Dirkse, left, and Juan Alanis. jlee@modbee.com

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse announced Wednesday he is running for a second term.

Dirkse is heading for a rematch with Sgt. Juan Alanis, who is campaigning for the 2022 election. He captured 52 percent of the vote in defeating Alanis in 2018.

The sheriff said his department has 23 more peace officers than the day he was sworn into office.

Dirkse instituted body cameras that protect deputies, increase transparency and build trust with the community, his campaign announcement said. He promised to continue improving deputy training, public transparency, employee wellness and innovation in the Sheriff’s Department.

Alanis, who joined the department as an Explorer when he was 16 years old, has a campaign slogan of “Bringing Unity to our community.”

The candidate filing period opens in December for the June 2022 primary.