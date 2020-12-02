New Modesto council members take office as outgoing members say goodbye

The Modesto City Council said goodbye Tuesday evening to three outgoing council members and welcomed the three who have replaced them in ceremony that was more abbreviated than previous ones because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions over public gatherings.

Council members Kristi Ah You, Mani Grewal and Doug Ridenour did not run for re-election in the Nov. 3 election (though Ah You and Ridenour were among the eight mayoral candidates.)

They are being replaced by events promoter Chris Ricci, planning commissioner Rosa Escutia-Braaton and Wright Insurance Agency owner David Wright, who all were the top vote-getters in their council district races.

Ricci replaces Ah You in Council District 3 in central Modesto; Escutia-Braaton replaces Grewal in Council District 1 in northwest Modesto; and Wright replaces Ridenour in Council District 6 in northeast Modesto.

The outgoing council members thanked their colleagues, constituents and city staff as well as all the residents, nonprofits, neighborhood groups, volunteers and others who work so hard to make Modesto a better place.

Circumscribed ceremony because of pandemic

The incoming council members thanked the voters for entrusting them to represent them and pledged to work with their colleagues.

These ceremonies usually are packed with family, friends and other supporters as the seven-member City Council transitions to new leaders. But the City Council meetings have been held over Zoom in the pandemic.

Ah You and Ricci appeared over Zoom, while Escutia-Braaton, Wright and Grewal and Ridenour appeared in the council chambers, with masks on and practicing physical distancing. There was no crowd of well-wishers.

Besides administering the oath of office to the new council members, Assistant City Clerk Cathi Erbe swore in Modesto City School board members John Ervin III, Abel Maestas and Homero Mejia.

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold will be leaving the council in February. He finished fifth in the Nov. 3 mayoral election among eight candidates as he sought a second term. Ah You finished fourth. Former Modesto City Schools board member Sue Zwahlen and Ridenour finished first and second and will face each other in a Feb. 2 runoff election for mayor.

While congratulating the new council members, Brandvold also reminded them to remember who placed them in their current roles and who they ultimately serve — the city’s residents.