County updates results in close races for Modesto, Patterson councils, school bonds

Another batch of ballots Friday showed Chris Ricci still leading a close race for the Modesto City Council. Milton Richards’ lead shrank for the Yosemite Community College District board.

The Stanislaus County Election Office released its third update from the Nov. 3 election. It added 14,367 ballots to the 198,219 counted previously, for a total of 212,586.

The vast majority of ballots have been counted, but the number that remain was not available Friday night.

Highlights from Friday’s update:

Modesto council: Ricci led Janice Keating for the District 3 seat by 215 votes, up from 181 in Tuesday’s update. Jim Applegate was third. Rosa Escutia-Braaton and David Wright won the other two council seats.

Modesto mayor: Sue Zwahlen and Doug Ridenour have a Feb. 2 runoff because no one in the eight-candidate field came close to topping 50 percent. Rick Countryman is third and Kristi Ah You fourth.

Patterson council: Shivaugn Alves led Shawun Ruth Anderson for the District A seat by 150 votes, up from 106 on Tuesday.

College board: Richards was leading for the Turlock-area seat by 173 votes over Bryan Rogers, down from 282 on Tuesday. The total includes the tiny part of Area 3 in northern Merced County.

School bonds: The Salida Union School District still tops the 55 percent needed for a bond measure for campus upgrades, sitting at 55.85% on Friday. It was just shy in last week’s counts. The Waterford Unified School District was at 54.46% in the latest update. The Stanislaus Union and Newman-Crows Landing districts are both around 60 percent.

President: Joe Biden has won support from 49.25% of the county’s voters to 48.45% for Donald Trump. That lead, however, has closed from a more than 5% lead after election night night.