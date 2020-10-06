Who’s on your 2020 ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

While much of the talk this election season is tied to the White House, there are several important races that will have meaning to residents in Stanislaus County and its surrounding areas.

Election Day is Nov. 3 and on Monday, the county mailed ballots to all registered voters in Stanislaus County.

The Modesto Bee, which just completed a dozen candidate Zoom forums, is running stories on key races and is beginning to publish its endorsements, has put together a voter guide with the information you need to know about the candidates.

We sent questionnaires to candidates in key races like the mayoral races in Modesto, Ceres and Patterson and some city council races, including all in Modesto. We asked, and received responses, from most candidates on key questions important to their constituents.

In our voter guide, you can enter your address to pull up information about many of the candidates. Subscribers can also read what candidates said about their backgrounds.

For more on Stanislaus County elections, go to modbee.com/news/politics-government/election or modbee.com/voter-guide.